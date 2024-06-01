Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 280.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 280.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 65.04 crore

Net profit of Zeal Aqua rose 280.95% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 65.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.30% to Rs 8.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 397.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales65.0465.34 0 397.80362.69 10 OPM %11.616.27 -5.325.23 - PBDT5.982.84 111 15.2413.51 13 PBT4.801.26 281 10.258.18 25 NP4.801.26 281 8.277.05 17

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

