Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jatalia Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Jatalia Global Ventures reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 70.59% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

