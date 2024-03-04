Angel One client base climbs 61% YoY in February

The brokerage company's client base jumped 60.8% to 21.43 million in February 2024 as against 13.33 million recorded in February 2023.

On Sequential basis, the company's client base rose by 4.9% month on month (MoM) from 20.43 million in January 2024.

Gross client acquisition stood at 1.01 million in February 2024 as compared with 1.03 million in January 2023 (down 1.7%) and 0.45 million in February 2023 (up 124.6%).

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 45,16,800 crore in February 2024, up 2.9% MoM and up 157.1% YoY. The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 44,69,700 crore in February 2024 (up 3.1% MoM and up 159% YoY). ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 8,100 crore (up 0.2% MoM while up 198.3% YoY) and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 33,600 crore (down 6.7% MoM and up 78.8% YoY) in February 2024.

The company's turnover market share in cash market share was at 15.2% (down 31 bps MoM and up 252 bps YoY) in February 2024. The company's turnover market share in commodity segment was at 60.4% (up 103 bps MoM while up 354 bps YoY) during the period under review.

Angel's average daily orders (ADO) stood at Rs 8.22 million in February 2024, up 8.7% MoM and up 96.9% YoY.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage companys consolidated net profit grew by 14.2% to Rs 260.30 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 228 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 39.6% YoY basis to Rs 1060.80 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.56% to currently trade at Rs 2,850.05 on the BSE.

