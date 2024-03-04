Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 64.81 points or 0.97% at 6769.4 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 7.61%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.06%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.86%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.85%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.5%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.17%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.64%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.22%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.87%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.9 or 0.01% at 73810.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.5 points or 0.08% at 22395.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 256.29 points or 0.56% at 45596.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.29 points or 0.25% at 13531.92.

On BSE,1347 shares were trading in green, 1862 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

