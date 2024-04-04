Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One client base increases to 22.24 million in Mar'24

Angel One client base increases to 22.24 million in Mar'24

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Average daily order decline 10.6% on MoM basis

Angel One reported that its client base increased to 22.24 million in month of March 2024, recording a growth of 3.8% on MoM basis and 61.5% on YoY basis.

In March 2024, the number of orders stood at 13.22 crore, lower by 23.4% on MoM basis and higher by 41.9% on YoY basis. Meanwhile, average daily orders stood at 73.5 lakh, lower by 10.6% on MoM basis and higher by 65.5% on YoY basis.

The company recorded overall average daily turnover (ADTO) of Rs 44 lakh crore in month of March 2024, lower by 2.6% on MoM basis and higher by 111.3% on YoY basis. In F&O segment, the ADTO was Rs 43.46 lakh crore, lower by 2.8% on MoM basis and higher by 112.5% on YoY basis. Cash ADTO stood at Rs 6,300 crore, lower by 21.5% on MoM basis and higher by 158.7% on YoY basis. Commodity ADTO stood at Rs 40,600 crore, higher by 20.9% on MoM basis and higher by 74% on YoY basis.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

