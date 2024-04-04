Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Bank surges after deposits rise 26% YoY in Q4; total loan book at Rs 82,175 crore

AU Bank surges after deposits rise 26% YoY in Q4; total loan book at Rs 82,175 crore

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
AU Small Finance Bank jumped 4.64% to Rs 633.30 after the bank reported 26% increase in total deposits to Rs 87,182 crore as on 31 March 2024 as against Rs 69,365 crore as on 31 March 2023.

The banks deposits are higher by 9% as compared with the base of Rs 80,120 crore as on 31 December 2023.

CASA ratio was 33% as on 31 March 2024 as against 38% as on 31 March 2023 and 33% as on 31 December 2023.

Gross advances of the bank as on 31 March 2024 stood at Rs 73,999 crore, up 25% YoY and up 9% QoQ.

Securitised/assigned loan portfolio amounted to Rs 8,176 crore as on 31 March 2024 as compared with Rs 4,914 crore as on 31 March 2023 and Rs 8,553 crore as on 31 December 2023.

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB/AU) is a scheduled commercial bank, a Fortune India 500 Company and the largest Small Finance Bank in the country.

The company's net profit declined 4.47% to Rs 375.24 crore on 32% increase in total income to Rs 3,185.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

