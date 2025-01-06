Angel One client base increases to 29.52 million

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Angel One's client base rose to 29.52 million in month of December 2024, recording a MoM growth of 2.6% and YoY growth of 51.7%.

Average client funding book rose to Rs 4,072 crore in December 2024, recording a MoM growth of 2.7% and YoY growth of 121.5%.

Overall average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at Rs 29,01,700 crore in December 2024, recording a MoM decline of 32% and YoY decline of 30.9%.

ADTO in F&O segment stood at Rs 28,31,000 crore in December 2024, recording a MoM decline of 32.4% and YoY decline of 31.8%.

Cash ADTO stood at Rs 7,400 crore in December 2024, recording a MoM growth of 4.4% and YoY growth of 3.4%.

Commodity ADTO stood at Rs 63,400 in December 2024, recording a MoM decline of 12.5% and YoY growth of 89.6%.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

