KNR Constructions has received Letter of Acceptance for SRLIP - Distributary package No. 6 - Earth work Excavation and Forming Embankment including Construction of Structures, Lining of Canals for the Distributaries D-1 to D-15 of Sathupally Main Canal & D-16 to D-35 of NTR Flood Flow Canal of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project in the State of Telangana worth Rs. 327.89 crore.

