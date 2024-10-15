Can Fin Homes board to raise Rs 4,000 crore via NCDs

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Can Fin Homes informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, for raising funds by issuance of non-convertible redeemable debentures (NCDs) upto the overall limit of Rs 4,000 crore.

These debentures could be secured or unsecured and will be issued on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Further, the board of directors will consider and approve the un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 along with the limited review report for the said period.

Can Fin Homes is engaged in a housing finance institution approved by National Housing Bank (NHB). The company had a network of 219 branch offices spread over 21 states and union territories.

The housing finance firm reported 8.8% rise in net profit to Rs 199.64 crore on 13% increase in total income to Rs 931.13 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.60% to close at Rs 871.90 on Monday, 14 October 2024.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

