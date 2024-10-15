Can Fin Homes board to raise Rs 4,000 crore via NCDs

Can Fin Homes informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, for raising funds by issuance of non-convertible redeemable debentures (NCDs) upto the overall limit of Rs 4,000 crore.

These debentures could be secured or unsecured and will be issued on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Further, the board of directors will consider and approve the un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 along with the limited review report for the said period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Can Fin Homes is engaged in a housing finance institution approved by National Housing Bank (NHB). The company had a network of 219 branch offices spread over 21 states and union territories.