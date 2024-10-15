Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, HCL Tech, Gopal Snacks, Angel One, Zydus Lifescience,

Securities in F&O ban: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat National Fertliser & Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, PNB, RBL Bank, Sail, Tata Chemical. Upcoming results: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC AMC, KEI Industries, Bank of Maharashtra, Newgen Software Technologies, and PVR Inox. Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries reported a 10.76% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,323 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 17,445 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue fell 0.32% to Rs 2,31,535 crore during the quarter. Reliance Jios net profit jumped 14.43% YoY to Rs 6,231 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 5,445 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 7.02% YoY to Rs 28,338 crore in Q2 FY25. Reliance Retails consolidated net profit increased 1.3% YoY to Rs 2,836 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue fell 3.54% to Rs 66,502 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 68,937 crore in Q2 FY24.

Gopal Snacks standalone net profit increased 6% to Rs 28.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 27.2 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue jumped 13% YoY to Rs 403 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

More From This Section

Angel Ones consolidated net profit jumped 39.4% to Rs 423 crore on 44.56% increase in revenue to Rs 1,516 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit fell 0.52% to Rs 4,237 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,259 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 2.87% YoY to Rs 28,862 crore during the quarter. The board of HCL Tech has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date is fixed on 22 October 2024 and the dividend will be paid on 30 October 2024.

Sunteck Realty reported a 32.7% YoY jump in pre-sales at Rs 524 crore and collections stood at Rs 267 crore, up 25% YoY in the second quarter of FY25.

Zydus Ifesciences has signed an agreement with Indian Council of Medical Research for phase two clinical trials of desidustat in patients with sickle cell disease.

Lyka Laboratories received product permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to manufacture and market Pregabalin Gel 8% in India.

Honeywell Automation received contract to provide an airfield ground lighting system for Noida International Airport.

CESCs arm, purvah green power entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in Deshraj Solar Energy for expansion of renewable energy business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News