Angel One has approved grants of 326 Restrictive Stock Units (RSUs) and 229 Performance Stock Units (PSUs) convertible into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10 each to 2 (Two) eligible employees of the Company under the Angel Broking Employee Long Term Incentive Plan 2021 (LTI Plan 2021).

