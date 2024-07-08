Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions appoints Amar Kaul as MD &amp; CEO

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
The Board of Directors of CG Power & Industrial Solutions has been engaged for the last several months in finding a successor for the incumbent Managing Director, N Srinivasan. After an extensive search, the Board selected Amar Kaul as next Managing Director & CEO for a period of 5 years beginning 25 July 2024.

Amar Kaul joins the Company on 9 July 2024 initially as Managing Director & CEO -Designate and take over as the Managing Director & CEO effective 25 July 2024.

Vellayan Subbiah, as the Chairman of CG Power, will continue to provide strategic guidance and oversight over the governance process.

First Published: Jul 08 2024

