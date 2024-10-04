Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Angel One record 6% MoM growth in average client funding book in Sep

Image
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Angel One announced its key business parameters for the month of September 2024.

The company's client base stood at 27.49 million (up 3.2% on MoM basis; up 61% on YoY basis).

Average client funding book stood at Rs 4089 crore (up 6.1% on MoM basis; up 152.4% on YoY basis).

Based on notional turnover, the overall average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at Rs 4793000 crore (up 6.9% on MoM basis; up 47.5% on YoY basis)

Based on notional turnover, the F&O ADTO stood at Rs 4717300 crore (up 6.9% on MoM basis; up 47.3% on YoY basis)

Cash ADTO stood at Rs 9100 crore (down 4.9% on MoM basis; up 72.8% on YoY basis)

Commodity ADTO stood at Rs 66600 crore (up 9.7% on MoM basis; up 106.4% on YoY basis)

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

