Angel One record 6% MoM growth in average client funding book in Sep

The company's client base stood at 27.49 million (up 3.2% on MoM basis; up 61% on YoY basis).
Average client funding book stood at Rs 4089 crore (up 6.1% on MoM basis; up 152.4% on YoY basis).
Based on notional turnover, the overall average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at Rs 4793000 crore (up 6.9% on MoM basis; up 47.5% on YoY basis)
Based on notional turnover, the F&O ADTO stood at Rs 4717300 crore (up 6.9% on MoM basis; up 47.3% on YoY basis)
Cash ADTO stood at Rs 9100 crore (down 4.9% on MoM basis; up 72.8% on YoY basis)
Commodity ADTO stood at Rs 66600 crore (up 9.7% on MoM basis; up 106.4% on YoY basis)
