Angel One record 6% MoM growth in average client funding book in Sep

Angel One announced its key business parameters for the month of September 2024.

The company's client base stood at 27.49 million (up 3.2% on MoM basis; up 61% on YoY basis).

Average client funding book stood at Rs 4089 crore (up 6.1% on MoM basis; up 152.4% on YoY basis).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Based on notional turnover, the overall average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at Rs 4793000 crore (up 6.9% on MoM basis; up 47.5% on YoY basis)

Based on notional turnover, the F&O ADTO stood at Rs 4717300 crore (up 6.9% on MoM basis; up 47.3% on YoY basis)