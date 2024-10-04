Alembic Pharma gets US FDA nod for antihistamine Alcaftadine ophthalmic solution

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Lastacaft Solution of AbbVie Inc.

Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution is used to temporarily relieve itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 216 ANDA approvals (189 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, i.e. formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.