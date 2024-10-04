Stock Alert: Bajaj Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, M&M Financial Services, Shilpa Medicare, Bank of Baroda

Securities ban in F&O Bandhan Bank, Birla Soft, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manapurram Finance, RBL Bank Stocks to watch : Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bajaj Housing Finances Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1.03 Lakh crore in Q2 FY25, up 26% YoY . Its loan assets stood at Rs 89,869 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 70,954 crore in the same quarter last year. Bajaj Finances new loan book jumped 14% YoY to Rs 96.9 crore in Q2 FY25. Assets under management (AUM) increased 29% year-on-year to Rs 3.74 lakh crore in Q2 FY25. Net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 20,100 crore as of 30 September 2024. Deposits book increased to Rs 66,100 crore, up 21% YoY as on 30 September 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' overall disbursements fell 1% YoY to Rs 13,160 crore in Q2 FY25. Its non-performing assets stood at 3.8% in Q2 FY25 as compared with 4.3% in Q2 FY24. Business assets stood at Rs 1.13 lakh crore, up 20% YoY in Q2 FY25.

Shilpa Medicare arm received a certificate of sustainability from European Directorate for the quality of medicines and healthcare for the API, desmopressin.

Aarti Drugs received certificate of GMP Compliance from United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to the manufacturing facility of its subsidiary, Himachal Pradesh.

Bank of Barodas domestic advances increased 12.5% YoY to Rs 9.39 lakh crore in Q2 FY25. Its domestic deposits stood at Rs 11.5 lakh crore, reflecting a 7.1%YoY increase.

JTL Industries board has approved a split of one share into two.

Uflexs Eygpt unit, Flex ASepto will set up a packaging unit worth $ 126 million.

CESC has signed a term sheet with Bhojraj Renewables fro 150 MW solar project and a 300 MW wind project.

