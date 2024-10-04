Happiest Minds features in Top 100 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies today announced that it has been recognized among the Top 100 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024 by Great Place To Work India. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, diverse, and supportive work environment for women at all levels.

Great Place To Work India's recognition is based on a rigorous assessment that evaluates women's workplace experiences, the company's policies and practices, and its overall commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion. Happiest Minds stood out among numerous organizations for its efforts to create a work environment where women feel supported, valued, and empowered to excel.