Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 25.66 crore

Net Loss of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.25.6618.76-10.05-38.43-2.54-6.31-3.35-7.13-3.35-7.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel