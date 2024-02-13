JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

JSW Energy said that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has received Letter of Awards (LoA) for a wind capacity of 500 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up wind power project.

The company will set up 1,350 MW wind power project (tranche XVI). As per the construct of the bid, 700 MW of greenshoe option is available over the awarded capacity. This could further enhance the companys total awarded capacity by 525 MW to a maximum of 1,025 MW.

The company expects to have 9.8 GW of installed generation capacity by CY24, up from 7.2 GW currently. Following the capacity award under SECI Tranche XVI, the Company's total locked-in capacity increases to 10.3 GW.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).

The scrip fell 0.46% to settle at Rs 497.10 on Monday, 12 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News