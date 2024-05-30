Anjani Foods consolidated net profit rises 52.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 12.70 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.73% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 51.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

12.7011.2251.5948.868.506.957.996.980.920.613.522.960.480.211.781.350.350.231.340.98

