Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Foods consolidated net profit rises 52.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit rises 52.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 12.70 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.73% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 51.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.7011.22 13 51.5948.86 6 OPM %8.506.95 -7.996.98 - PBDT0.920.61 51 3.522.96 19 PBT0.480.21 129 1.781.35 32 NP0.350.23 52 1.340.98 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Cremica Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 27.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story