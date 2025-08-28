Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 3.30 times

The offer received bids for 4.39 crore shares as against 1.33 crore shares on offer.The initial public offer of Anlon Healthcare received bids for 4,39,34,124 shares as against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (28 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.30 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 26 August 2025 and it will close on 29 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 86 and 91 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 164 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
The IPO comprises a complete fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 121.03 crore.
The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 30.72 crore for funding capital expenditure towards the proposed expansion, Rs 5 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 43.15 crore for meeting working capital requirements, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.
The promoters are Punitkumar R. Rasadia, Meet Atulkumar Vachhani and Mamata Punitkumar Rasadia. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,80,00,000 equity shares, aggregating to 70.26% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 52.68%
Anlon Healthcare is a chemical manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing of pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Pharma intermediates serve as raw materials or key starting materials for manufacturing APIs. While APIs are used as raw materials in pharmaceutical formulations to produce various types of finished dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, ointments, and syrups. Besides pharmaceutical applications, these ingredients are also used in nutraceutical formulations, personal care products, and animal health products.
As of 20 Aug 2025, the product portfolio consists of 65 commercialized products, 28 products in pilot stage and 49 products at the laboratory testing stage/laboratory scale stage. In FY25, APIs accounted for 40.27% of revenue, finished dosage formulations contributed 53.12%, nutraceuticals made up 6.61%, and other segments comprised 0.01%.
The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.52 crore and total income of Rs 120.29 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app