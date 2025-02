Anmol India standalone net profit declines 91.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.30% to Rs 253.32 crore

Net profit of Anmol India declined 91.46% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 37.30% to Rs 253.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 404.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.253.32404.010.881.470.616.080.515.950.384.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News