Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.M. Gold standalone net profit declines 85.26% in the December 2024 quarter

S.M. Gold standalone net profit declines 85.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 26.30% to Rs 31.52 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold declined 85.26% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.30% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales31.5242.77 -26 OPM %0.820.14 -PBDT0.181.23 -85 PBT0.171.21 -86 NP0.140.95 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.71 crore in the December 2024 quarter

NINtec Systems standalone net profit rises 76.90% in the December 2024 quarter

HPL Electric & Power standalone net profit rises 54.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 51.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story