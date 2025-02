HPL Electric & Power standalone net profit rises 54.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.59% to Rs 384.72 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 54.59% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 384.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 357.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.384.72357.5913.8813.2133.9326.7423.9618.3117.8411.54

