Ansal Buildwell reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 38.82% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net Loss of Ansal Buildwell reported to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.82% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 14.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 41.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.794.56 -39 41.3732.67 27 OPM %-71.3343.86 -45.118.48 - PBDT-2.451.83 PL 17.391.98 778 PBT-2.922.65 PL 15.271.22 1152 NP-5.02-1.10 -356 14.51-2.82 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

