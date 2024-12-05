Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 289.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 108.04% to Rs 226.62 crore

Net Loss of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 289.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 108.04% to Rs 226.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.226.62108.93-123.40-0.53-280.49-5.17-289.65-18.86-289.13-28.36

