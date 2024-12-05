Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 289.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 289.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 108.04% to Rs 226.62 crore

Net Loss of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 289.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 108.04% to Rs 226.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales226.62108.93 108 OPM %-123.40-0.53 -PBDT-280.49-5.17 -5325 PBT-289.65-18.86 -1436 NP-289.13-28.36 -919

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Euro ticks up despite French govt collapse; bitcoin breaks $100,000

Eknath Shinde agrees to be Devendra Fadnavis' deputy on party's persuasion

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 semifinals: Full schedule, timings, live streaming

Sambhal administration beefs up security in region ahead of Dec 6

Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony LIVE: Suspense over, Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy CM

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story