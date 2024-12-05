Tata Motors UK JLR registration slides 11% YoY in November

Tata Motors announced that total Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registrations in UK declined 11.09% to 5,558 units in November 2024 as compared with 6,251 units in November 2023.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK, has published the vehicle registrations data for the month of November 2024.

New car registrations in the United Kingdom (UK) recorded 1.9% decline in November 2024 to 153,610 units from 156,525 units in November 2023.

Land Rover car registrations rose 2.57% to 4,833 units in November 2024 from 4,712 units in November 2023. While Jaquar car registrations tumbled 52.89% to 725 units in November 2024 as compared with 1,539 units in November 2023.

JLR is owned by Tata Motors, a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

The company reported 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

