Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ansal Properties &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 48.81% to Rs 137.05 crore

Net profit of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 26.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 105.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 48.81% to Rs 137.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 92.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales137.0592.10 49 OPM %24.31-101.38 -PBDT30.76-93.97 LP PBT27.29-103.07 LP NP26.32-105.58 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Cyient join hands with Deutsche Aircraft

Board of JSW Energy to consider fund raising options

IRFC appoints Uma Ranade as Chairman and MD

Asahi Songwon Colors acquires balance 22% stake in Atlas Life Sciences

Exide Industries further invests Rs 34.99 cr in Exide Energy Solutions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story