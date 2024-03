With effect from 27 March 2024

The Board of Indian Railway Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 27 March 2024 has appointed Uma Ranade, IRAS, AM(Budget) Railway Board (DlN: 10565537) as Additional Director to be designated as Chairman and Managing Director ( Additional Charge) on the Board of IRFC and also designated as CE0 of the Company with effect from 27 March 2024.

