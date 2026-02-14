Antarctica standalone net profit declines 62.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.86% to Rs 22.44 croreNet profit of Antarctica declined 62.71% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.4417.83 26 OPM %0.093.42 -PBDT0.520.61 -15 PBT0.290.59 -51 NP0.220.59 -63
