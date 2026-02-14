Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhagawati Gas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bhagawati Gas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Bhagawati Gas reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0-2420.00 -PBDT-0.232.08 PL PBT-0.252.04 PL NP-0.252.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 65.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Orient Press reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 1.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story