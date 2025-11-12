Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit rises 114.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.11% to Rs 53.49 crore

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering rose 114.67% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.11% to Rs 53.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.53.4985.061.76-3.348.438.097.437.3514.496.75

