Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Puretrop Fruits reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.75% to Rs 26.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.8934.8120.01-2.335.07-0.523.73-1.523.56-1.36

