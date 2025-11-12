Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.12% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 26.32% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.12% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.073.275.867.030.250.280.220.250.140.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News