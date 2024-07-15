Antony Waste hits record high as core revenue jumps 11% YoY in Q1

Antony Waste Handling Cell soared 7.49% to Rs 611 after the company's primary core revenues increased by 11% year-on-year in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, the waste to energy plant, at Pimpri, has achieved plant load factor (PLF) of 89% as compared to around 71% achieved in its inaugural full quarter of operation Q4FY24.

In the first quarter, the company handled 1.18 million tonnes of waste, up about 6% on a YoY basis after adjusting the finalisation of the Mangalore C&T project and completion of the GNIDA biomining project last year. Within the C&T business segment in Q1 FY25, the company efficiently handled 0.47 million tonnes, showcasing a notable growth of 4% compared to corresponding period of the previous year. Additionally, companys waste processing division adeptly managed 0.71 million tonnes.

Total core operating revenue, which includes tipping revenue from C&T & Waste Processing, and revenue from the sale of power, the company witnessed an improvement of 11% in Q1 FY25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. This improvement accounts for various escalations in tipping fees and revenues from fixed shifts, trips, and household fees.

The waste management company also beginning to see steady contributions from its new C&T project at Panvel and power sweeping projects in Nagpur and PCMC; and additionally, revenue from the sale of power from its WtE project.

Moreover, the firms momentum remains robust as it continues to report strong circular-based operational metrics with the sale of refuse derived fuel (RDF), reaching 34,000 tonnes during Q1 FY25, an increase of 23% in the corresponding period last year.

The company reported compost sales amounted to 6,000 tonnes for Q1 FY25, steeply higher than 2,800 tonnes sold in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is leading player in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste Management industry with an established track record of more than two decades, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across India, majorly catering to municipalities.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 27.50 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 9.56 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 210.18 crore in Q4 FY24, up 4.2% year on year.

The counter hit an-all time high at Rs 620.45 in todays intraday session.

