Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 89.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.21% to Rs 254.20 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India declined 89.84% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.21% to Rs 254.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 386.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.254.20386.3920.9226.2536.8695.9816.2277.303.9238.60

