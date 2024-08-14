Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 89.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.21% to Rs 254.20 croreNet profit of Anupam Rasayan India declined 89.84% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.21% to Rs 254.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 386.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales254.20386.39 -34 OPM %20.9226.25 -PBDT36.8695.98 -62 PBT16.2277.30 -79 NP3.9238.60 -90
