Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 73.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 73.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 73.08% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.4429.55 -17 OPM %29.5424.81 -PBDT4.165.26 -21 PBT1.983.52 -44 NP2.701.56 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts in pre-open; Nifty nears 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story