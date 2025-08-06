Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.55 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.19% to Rs 107.18 crore

Net profit of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reported to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 77.19% to Rs 107.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.107.1860.4992.1890.6159.1740.727.18-1.779.55-2.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News