Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 71.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Zeal Aqua rose 71.11% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.99% to Rs 123.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.123.8787.245.325.733.662.772.390.901.540.90

