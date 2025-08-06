Lupin consolidated net profit rises 52.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 6163.75 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 52.13% to Rs 1219.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 801.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 6163.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5514.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6163.755514.3428.0222.501714.521240.741415.54993.031219.03801.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News