Ladderup Finance consolidated net profit rises 394.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ladderup Finance rose 394.44% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.783.7439.6237.702.431.912.231.731.780.36

