Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust standalone net profit declines 0.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 52.92 croreNet profit of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust declined 0.73% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 52.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 219.13% to Rs 149.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 218.49% to Rs 212.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
