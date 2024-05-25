Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust standalone net profit declines 0.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust standalone net profit declines 0.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 52.92 crore

Net profit of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust declined 0.73% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 52.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 219.13% to Rs 149.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 218.49% to Rs 212.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.9252.48 1 212.8566.83 218 OPM %100.02100.97 -100.76103.88 - PBDT37.0637.33 -1 151.1248.39 212 PBT37.0637.33 -1 151.1248.39 212 NP36.7537.02 -1 149.6146.88 219

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

