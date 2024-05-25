Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Diamond India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deep Diamond India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 17.87% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net Loss of Deep Diamond India reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.87% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.62% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.702.07 -18 2.567.67 -67 OPM %-19.413.86 --9.3820.86 - PBDT00.02 -100 0.591.75 -66 PBT-0.010.02 PL 0.581.74 -67 NP-0.11-0.02 -450 0.421.26 -67

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

