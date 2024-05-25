Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIC Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KIC Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 25 2024
Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 235.26 crore

Net loss of KIC Metaliks reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 235.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 212.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.71% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.00% to Rs 854.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 749.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales235.26212.43 11 854.18749.27 14 OPM %0.714.30 -2.875.83 - PBDT1.016.69 -85 16.2944.56 -63 PBT-2.723.07 PL 1.5030.32 -95 NP-1.332.12 PL 2.2818.55 -88

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

