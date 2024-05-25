Franklin Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.51% to Rs 18.06 crore

Net profit of Franklin Industries reported to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.51% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4880.95% to Rs 10.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 146.49% to Rs 50.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

18.068.1950.5820.5225.1925.4021.6913.944.852.0811.352.864.842.0811.322.835.66-0.3410.460.21

