Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 34.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 34.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 310.58 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries declined 34.04% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 310.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.08% to Rs 53.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 1124.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1079.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales310.58256.10 21 1124.551079.93 4 OPM %10.0813.31 -10.1314.68 - PBDT29.5334.83 -15 106.06160.75 -34 PBT21.4130.74 -30 74.52145.52 -49 NP15.3123.21 -34 53.88107.94 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 52.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Coromandel International hikes stake in Ecozen

Wipro launches suite of Gen-AI powered cognitive assistants for financial services

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP

Mastek announces its Gen-AI powered solutions portfolio - iConniX

Investments through P-note surge to near 6-yr high at Rs 1.5 trillion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story