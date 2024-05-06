Mastek announces its Gen-AI powered solutions portfolio - iConniX

Mastek announced its iConniX portfolio to enable Gen AI-led innovation across industries. iConniX currently offers over 120 AI assets, 4 AI platforms, and solution blueprints tailored to meet industry specific business use cases.

Building on top of personalized automation, intelligent decision-making, and tailored industry solutions, Mastek sets the stage for 'AI as an Experience', enabling businesses to leverage the full potential of Cloud, Data, Analytics, and Customer Experience (CX). It redefines the way companies engage with technology, ML and large language models making AI an integral part of their operations. iConniX will drive productivity, innovation, and long-term business outcomes for organizations.

To address clients' business priorities, iConniX adopts a multifaceted strategy anchored on three core pillars: reducing knowledge latency, enhancing customer experiences, and driving operational efficiencies at scale. Leveraging advanced AI technologies, iConniX facilitates swift knowledge dissemination, thereby expediting decision-making processes. Integrated virtual intelligent assistants and information retrieval platforms to fine-tune domain specific insight models, while elevating customer and employee experiences to unprecedented levels of engagement and loyalty.

Furthermore, iConniX prioritizes operational efficiency as a cornerstone for sustainable growth. AI-driven tools to automate tasks, streamline workflows, and ensure productivity across projects, thereby accelerating timelines and enhancing precision. From software engineering accelerators to workload optimization platforms as organizations move their data to the cloud, these solutions optimize cloud economics, positioning iConniX at the forefront of innovation and competitive advantage in today's rapidly evolving market landscape.

