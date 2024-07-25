Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotel to launch its first tearoom in Mumbai

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotel to launch its first tearoom in Mumbai

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' iconic bakery & confectionary brand Flurys is launching its first tearoom in Mumbai, near the Gateway of India. It will feature its all-time favourite signature breakfasts including the legendary Flurys full English Breakfast, Egg Benedict, the famous Flurys Sandwiches, Rum Balls, Heritage Coupes and Sundaes, Chocolate & Strawberry Cube Pastries, Classic & Flurys Special Cocktails, and Heritage Coffees to the city's most vibrant neighbourhood. This marks the opening of Flurys' 84th outlet in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Courts can't be ruthless: SC orders rehabilitation for Haldwani residents

Is the tide turning for media stocks? Dish TV, PVR Inox can rally up to 26%

Tax portal glitches galore: 49% of India's taxpayers yet to file ITR

French Talent Passport: How Indian techies can live and work in France

China is past in terms of investments in Pakistan, US is future: Official

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story