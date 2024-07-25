FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 19.38 points or 0.09% at 22512.95 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 7.08%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 5.67%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 5.11%),Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 4.34%),Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (up 3.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 3.21%), VST Industries Ltd (up 3.01%), Manorama Industries Ltd (up 2.95%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 2.92%), and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 2.8%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Heritage Foods Ltd (down 3.34%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 2.45%), and Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 2.24%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 9.04 or 0.02% at 53823.42.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 79.43 points or 0.49% at 16028.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 121.15 points or 0.5% at 24292.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 432.4 points or 0.54% at 79716.48.

On BSE,1559 shares were trading in green, 1512 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

