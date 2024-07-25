Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Industrials shares rise

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index rising 73.88 points or 0.47% at 15672.3 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Data Patterns (India) Ltd (up 8.57%), Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (up 4.99%),Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd (up 4.93%),SEPC Ltd (up 4.1%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Roto Pumps Ltd (up 3.89%), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 3.23%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.12%), Bharat Bijlee Ltd (up 2.89%), and Timken India Ltd (up 2.84%).

On the other hand, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (down 3.04%), Welspun Corp Ltd (down 2.73%), and Cochin Shipyard Ltd (down 2.66%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 9.04 or 0.02% at 53823.42.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 79.43 points or 0.49% at 16028.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 121.15 points or 0.5% at 24292.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 432.4 points or 0.54% at 79716.48.

On BSE,1559 shares were trading in green, 1512 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

