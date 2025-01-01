Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 88.96 points or 1.08% at 8145.14 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.73%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.54%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.91%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 1.59%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.3%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.27%), Anant Raj Ltd (down 0.09%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.19%), moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 458.41 or 0.83% at 55639.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 38.06 points or 0.24% at 15997.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.15 points or 0.4% at 23738.94921875.

The BSE Sensex index was up 378.96 points or 0.48% at 78517.97.

On BSE,2596 shares were trading in green, 1270 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

